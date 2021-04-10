By Haruna Mohammed, Bauchi

At least seven persons have sustained varying degrees of injuries at the Bauchi correctional centre after an ‘inmates-instigated’ riot broke out on Friday.

Although details of the prison riot were still sketchy at press time, security has been beefed up at the facility as vehicular movement around the area has been restricted.

The road leading to the centre has also been barricaded by security personnel at the time of filing this report.

Five inmates and two officials were said to have been injured in the fracas.

The spokesman of the NCS in the state, Abubakar Adam, confirmed the incident to journalists.

Adam said the State Police Command has, however, deployed a reinforcement team to prevent a jailbreak at the Bauchi custodial center.

The spokesman also debunked rumours that sporadic gunshots were fired, noting that the inmates instigated the violence as a means to escape following Monday’s jailbreak in Imo State.