Unknown gunmen believed to be loyalists of late Gana’s second-in-command, Azonto, have attacked a Community Volunteer Guards checkpoint in Tor-Donga, Kastina-Ala local governmemt area of Benue State, killing seven people and injuring five others.

Our correspodent gathered that among those injured is a Rev. Father in the area, who was on his way to Tor Donga and ran into the bandits, who shot at his car and killed one occupant.

Governor Samuel Ortom, who confirmed the killings during an interview with journalists, disclosed that four out of those killed were members of the Community Volunteers Guard.

The governor re-emphasised his stand not to surrender the State to killers, adding that as a governnor of

Benue State, “even if I did nothing, it should be on record that during my time I was able to collaborate with security agents to eliminate all criminal elements in the State.

“This incidence is quite unfortunate, I sincerely commiserate with the families that lost their loved ones, this killing is perpetrated by the local bandits here in the State but I want to assure you that the security are tracking them and by the grace of God of all of them will be apprehended.”

Also, a military source who did not want his name in print, told our correspodent that unknown gunmen in a moving vehicle on Thursday at about 4:30pm at Tor Donga in a bid to force themselves through the Volunteer Guard checkpoint along Katsina-Ala-Tor Donga road, started shooting randomly at anyone is sight.

LEADERSHIP gathered that troops of Operation Whirl Stroke (OPWS) were immediately alerted about the development but on arriving the area, the bandits had fled.

According to the source, because it was Tor Donga Market Day, many people were on the road, hence seven dead bodies and three wounded persons were recovered from the scene and were rushed to the hospital for treatment .

Also confirming the killings, the Kastina-Ala LGA chairman, Alfred Atera, told LEADERSHIP that the gunmen stopped at the checkpoint and started shooting sporadically and in the process seven people were killed on the spot, while five others sustained various degrees of injuries.

According to him, a cleric from Mbaster was among those that were injured and taken to the hospital.

“Five persons that were injured in the process are currently receiving treatment in the hospital including a Reverend Father from Mbatser who was going to Tor Donga, and ran into them. They shot on his car and killed the person that was with him,” Atera said.

When contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Benue State Police Command, DSP Cathrine Anene, said she was not aware of the incident.