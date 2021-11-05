The police in Adamawa State have confirmed the killing of seven persons, while many others sustained various degrees of injuries in a fresh attack on Negga community in Numan local government area of the state.

The command’s public relations officer DSP Yahaya Sulaiman Nguroje confirmed the incident to LEADERSHIP Friday.

Negga community is under Bolki ward of Numan a border village between Adamawa and Taraba states.

Seven persons were said to have been killed, seven others injured. The attack was believed to be carried out by suspected herdsmen.

The command has deployed a special squad to the area, while those injured were taken to Numan General Hospital for treatment.

Nguroje said the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) has swung into action to fish out the assailants.

The police urged members of the public to always assist the command with useful information in curbing the menace of insecurity.

The state Assembly had condemned the attack through a motion sponsored by member representing the area, Hon Pwamwakeno Mackondo.