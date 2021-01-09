BY ADEBAYO WAHEED, Ibadan

No fewer than seven people were on Saturday killed when the personnel of the Oyo Security Network Agency popularly known as Operation Amotekun and some Fulani herdsmen clashed at Aiyete in the Ibarapa North Local Government Area of Oyo State.

It was gathered that the clash started at Okebi village on Saturday morning when the residents came out to discover that violence had erupted in their domain.

Although the cause of the clash could not be immediately ascertained at the time of filing this report, palpable fears have enveloped residents of the village.

A resident who simply identified himself as Saliu, told our correspondent that seven persons had been killed.

According to him, Alhaji Usman Okebi and his two sons were killed.

“We don’t know what caused the fight. Some people were shot and injured. The number of people killed has increased to seven. Those who were shot and ran away later died in the bush.

Another source said the clash was between the Amotekun corps and Bororo people. He said some people were killed but could not say which suffered heavier casualties.

When contacted, the Commandant of Amotekun in Oyo State, Col. Olayinka Olayanju (retd), said he was on his way to the place to ascertain what happened.

He said, “I heard the same thing and I am on my way there now.”

The state Police Public Relations Office, ASP Olugbenga Fadeyi, when contacted, said the DPO at Aiyete Police Division had moved to the community to assess the situation.