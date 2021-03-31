BY BERNARD TOLANI DADA, Uyo

No fewer than seven indigenes of Ikpanya clan in Ibiono Ibom local government area of Akwa Ibom State have been reportedly killed after days of attacks launched by assailants from the Ugbo community, Arochukwu in Abia State.

Our correspondent reports that the aged long hostility is not unconnected to the protracted land dispute the two border communities waged for decades over a parcel of land demarcating Ugbo in Arochukwu and Ikpanya in Ibiono Ibom.

The attack which left six houses razed and four persons missing, also had one female indigene of the Ikpanya community reportedly gang-raped by the Ugbo invaders.

The clan head of the Ikpanya community, His Highness, Chief Isaac Ononsin, who recounted his subjects’ ordeal, to newsmen described the attack as unfortunate.

The clan head narrated: “Ikpanya shares boundaries with eight villages of Arochukwu in Abia state, but the persistent crisis is always with the one village, the Ugbo people, and it is always during farming season.

“The people of Ugbo will attack our people as they go to their farms. They will beat our women and chase them away, packing the palm fruits. These people have continued to trouble our people year in, year out.

“This time it was on the 8th of this month, when my people went to cut palm fruits as I lifted the ban on cutting of palm. They started cutting palm from the 6th. And on the 8th, when my people went to cut the palm, the Ugbo people went and beat them, destroyed the palm and burnt them.

“They arrested three boys and one girl, kept them in their village square, and I had to call the DPO in Ibiono, to inform him of what happened.”

“After reporting the matter to the DPO, efforts were made to contact the DPO of Arochukwu. Days later, three persons were released with serious injuries. And it took the DPO in Ibiono Ibom, who obtained statements from them and took pictures of the victims, before he took them for medical attention.”

Ononsin lamented that authorities of Ibiono Ibom local government council did not show commitment to alleviating the plight of the people.