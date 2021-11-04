The Police in Adamawa State has confirmed the killing of seven persons with many others injured in a fresh attack on Negga community in Numan local government area of the state.

Police Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Yahaya Sulaiman Nguroje, confirmed the incident to LEADERSHIP.

Negga community is under Bolki ward of Numan LGA, a border village between Adamawa and Taraba State.

“Seven persons were said to have been killed, seven others injured.

“The attack was believed to be carried out by suspected herdsmen,” the PPRO said.

The Police Command had deployed a special squad to the area, while those injured have ben taken to Numan General Hospital for treatment.

According to Nguroje, the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) has swung into action to fish out the assailants.

The police urged members of the public to always assist the command with useful information in curbing the menace of insecurity.

Meanwhile, the State House of Assembly has condemned the attack, through a motion sponsored by a Member representing the area, Hon. Pwamwakeno Mackondo.