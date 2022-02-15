Zamfara State chief judge, Justice Kulu Aliyu, has inaugurated a seven-man committee under the chairmanship of Justice Tanko Soba (rtd) to investigate the deputy governor, Barr. Mahdi Aliyu Gusau, over alleged gross misconduct.

In her inaugural address, the chief judge, Justice Kulu Aliyu said the constitution of the panel was based on the power bestowed on the chief judge by the constitution.

“We are gathered here today for the discharge of one of the constitutional responsibilities vested in the chief judge of the state. Section188 (5) of the 1999 C’s amended”, she said.

She said following the receipt of the letter of request from the speaker of the Zamfara State House of Assembly dated 10th February, 2022 to constitute a panel to investigate the allegation against deputy governor, Mahdi Aliyu Gusau, the panel had to be constituted.

“The constitutional provisions are very clear, the use of the word shall in Section 88 (5) imposes a duty on me as the chief judge of the Zamfara State to appoint a seven-person panel who are of unquestionable integrity to probe the allegation,” she added.

She said the selection of the members of the panel was based on their track records.

The chief judge charged the panel to discharge its assignment in accordance with constitutional provisions and work as a team.

She however, urged the panel to give fair hearing to the deputy governor in carrying out their assignment.

