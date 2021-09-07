Seven entrepreneurs from four Nigeria-based start-ups have been selected to participate at the 10-week Endeavor ScaleUp Programme, aimed to support Nigeria’s most promising, high-impact business leaders.

The seven entrepreneurs are the CEO and co-founder, Releaf, Ikenna Nzewi; Co-founder, Releaf, Uzoma Ayogu; co-founder and CEO, Bankly, Tomilola Majekodunmi; CEO, wallets.africa, John Oke; CEO, BFREE, Julian Flosbach; CPO, BFREE, Moses Nmor and chief operating officer, BFREE, Chuks Enyi.

Speaking on the new programme, the managing director and CEO of Endeavor Nigeria, Tosin Faniro-Dada, said, Endeavor Nigeria, the world’s leading community of high-impact entrepreneur is delighted to have these exciting entrepreneurs on its first ScaleUp programme.

Faniro-Dada said, “We have prepared an impactful programme that will address their most pressing challenges and support them as they advance to the next stage of their business growth. One of our core values at Endeavor is our commitment to paying it forward and our Endeavor Entrepreneurs are also eager to support the next generation of high-impact entrepreneurs with their deep knowledge, experience and functional expertise in their respective industries and markets”.

Leveraging Endeavor’s extensive global network, the CEO said participating entrepreneurs will have access to mentorship, fundraising support, partnerships and a strong peer network of high impact entrepreneurs who have built and run successful businesses.

The programme will also provide an opportunity to receive tailored support and fresh, honest, and in-depth feedback that will help them scale to the next level, Faniro-Dada said, adding that the new Endeavor ScaleUp Programme will provide a subset of the services provided to Endeavor Entrepreneurs and participating entrepreneurs will be given direct, actionable feedback to support their growth as business leaders.

“The group workshops will be led by Bolaji Balogun – CEO of Chapel Hill Denham and Vice Board Chairman at Endeavor Nigeria, Ife Orioke – CIO and co-founder of Flutterwave, and Tosin Eniolorunda – CEO and co-founder of TeamApt. The mentors will include Seni Adetu – former MD/CEO Guiness Nigeria Plc, Adepeju Adebajo – former CEO, Lumos Nigeria, Anders Einarsson – CEO Food Products International, Promasidor Nigeria Limited and Felix Ike – co-founder and CTO, TeamApt,” he added