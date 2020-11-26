By KINGSLEY OKOH, Lagos

Leading player in confectionery business and biscuit category, OK Foods Limited has announced Seven Pan Nigerian Millionaires in the on-going Pure Bliss Millionaire Promo, in a bid to affirm the brand promise and initiatives to add more value to consumers in this festive season.

Pure Bliss, one of the brands from the Stable of OK Foods has sought to financially empower Nigerians with the Massive Launch of it’s Consumer Promo offerings tagged; Pure Bliss Millionaire Promo. The consumer Promo was launched across Nigeria and it’s valid until 31, December, 2020.

The Cash Winner Promo is part of OK FOODS Brands promise to reward and financially empower Nigerians in this precarious times.

Speaking at the event in Lagos, Brand Manager OK FOODS, Oluwaseyi Aderibigbe said, the aim was to reward the teeming consumers in the millionaire promo adding that 15 lucky winners would win a cash price of one million naira each in the consumer promo reward.

According to her, over 300,000 prices would be given out in the promo exercise including smartphones, Bluetooth headset, Speakers, TV Sets and 30million worth of airtime.

She said seven lucky winners have emerged from the ongoing millionaire promo winning one million naira each and they are Pan Nigerians emerging from different states.

She disclosed that the promo which started in August will run till the end of the year while she noted that it has rewarded seven Pan Nigerians in the consumer promo with millionaires emerging from different states in Kano, Anambra, Imo and Lagos.

Reacting to the Cash gift, one of the Lucky winner in Kosofe area, Lagos State, Mrs. Ogor Ann Obiageri said she is elated to be part of the winner of the pure Bliss millionaire promo adding that she would invest the Cash price into her existing business for profitability and growth.