Seven journalists, all staff members of the Plateau Radio Television Corporation (PRTV) Rayfield Jos Tuesday night escaped death by the whiskers when their vehicle were ambushed by hoodlums at Dandinkowa area of Jos South local government area of the state capital.

Besides, the vehicle in which the newsmen were in was damaged by the hoodlums who were alleged to have attempted to kill them.

LEADERSHIP gathered that the seven journalists were returning home in a vehicle which was conveying staff on night duty to their respective homes at 10:30pm.

One of the journalists who survived the ambush told our correspondent that their vehicle was badly vandalised.

He said, “We thank God because if the attack was successfully executed, our organisation would have been burying seven of their dedicated staff but thank God we survived by the whiskers.

“We ran into a road block which we all thought was manned by the police and vigilantes just to be descended upon by the miscreants who came out from all direction.”

Meanwhile, the chairman of Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) Plateau State Council, Paul Jatau while reacting to the sad development condemned the assault on the newsmen and called on security agents to be alert to their responsibility.