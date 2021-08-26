Troops of Multinational Joint Taskforce (MNJTF) Sector 4 Diffa in Niger Republic have neutralised 43 Boko Haram and Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) terrorists during an attack on their location while seven soldiers paid the supreme price.

The Military Public Information Officer, Col. Muhammad Dole, said the troops of the sector deployed in Baroua came under heavy attack by suspected BHT/ISWAP criminals on Wednesday, August 25, 2021.

He, however, said, “the troops tactically canalised the criminals to their effective killing zone, brought heavy fire on them and neutralised scores of the terrorists, while others escaped with various degree of injuries.”

He said at the end of the encounter, 43 dead bodies of BHT/ISWAP insurgents were scattered around the engagement areas while one terrorist suspected to be their leader was caught alive and a large cache of arms and ammunitions was recovered.

The troops also destroyed four of the terrorists’ gun trucks.

“Extremely regrettably, however, seven gallant MNJTF soldiers paid the supreme sacrifice, while four other soldiers sustained varying degrees of injuries and are being treated in a military hospital,” he added.

Dole said the encounter coincided with the visit of the Force Commander (FC), MNJTF, Major General Abdul Khalifah Ibrahim, to HQ Sector 4 Diffa on August 25, 2021 on the final leg of his familiarisation/operational visit to the sectors.

General Ibrahim while commending the selfless sacrifice and act of gallantry as demonstrated by the troops, prayed for the repose of the souls of the deceased soldiers whom he described as matyrs of freedom.

The Commander condoled the family of the deceased and wished the wounded soldiers speedy recovery.

Addressing the troops at the frontline location of Sector 4, alongside the Commander Sector 4, MNJTF, Col Mamane Sani Kiaou, General Ibrahim said despite the ongoing waves of surrender by BHT/ISWAP terrorists, MNJTF forces will continue to take the battle to all identified enclaves of the insurgents.

He described the attacks as futile kicks of a dying horse.

He further charged them to brace up, remain alert and deal decisively with remnants of the criminals around the fringes of the Lake Chad region.