Seven women on Saturday night drowned in a stream between Oghara and Edoide -Agbarha -Otor communities, Ughelli North Local Government Area, Delta State. They reportedly drowned after the Siena car they were travelling in plunged into the stream.

However, the driver and one other passenger who could swim swam to safety. The incident which occurred at about 7.30 pm on Saturday caused pandemonium in the area.

It was gathered that the deceased were on their way from a ceremony when they met their untimely death.

According to an eyewitness, “there were nine persons including the driver inside the vehicle. It was coming from the Orogun direction and was headed towards Agbarha town. “Along the line, the driver lost control and the car climbed the big median before plunging into the stream. Some residents and travellers trooped to the scene in an effort to rescue the victims.”