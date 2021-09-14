Security forces have secured the release of 70 students kidnapped in Zamfara State two weeks ago.

The state governor Bello Matawalle disclosed yesterday that security forces freed the abducted students of Government Day Secondary School without the payment of ransom.

On September 1, 2021, bandits stormed the school and kidnapped the victims which forced the Zamfara State government to shut all schools.

Before yesterday, five of the students were rescued the day after the attack.

The Associated Press quoted the governor as saying: “Using some of the bandits that repented, we were able to know where they were keeping these children. We worked closely with them for about 10 days, and yesterday at about 2 am, the commissioner of police, alongside others, took off to the location where these children were rescued.”

Meanwhile, bandits have abducted a secondary school teacher, his wife and six other persons in the Kofar Gayan area of Zaria city, Kaduna State in the early hours of Monday morning.

The bandits who arrived in numbers were said to have silently invaded several houses at around 2am thereby selecting their victims for abduction without firing a shot.

Sources however disclosed that the bandits started a silent operation at 9pm where they mounted a disguised road block along the entrance of Kofar Gayan and conducted a hand-pick operation of victims.

The sources revealed that their victims were abducted silently at gun point without raising any suspicion to passers-by.

Most of the abductees were said to be returning from work at a Bakery outside the Kofar Gayan Gate of the city.

It would be recalled that the Kofar Gayan area have lately become kidnappers den, witnessing several attacks in the past thereby recording the highest number of abductions in Zaria.

A resident of the area, Malam Ibrahim Sani, who spoke to LEADERSHIP said, “The attackers came in large numbers at about 2am Monday, and went from house to house without firing a shot, after hand picking other victims on the road.

“When they apprehended Malam Yahaya who is a primary school teacher and Islamic scholar on his way home from the Bakery, they moved him to his house where they also abducted his wife.

“They then went to other neighbouring residents and abducted an unspecified number of persons,” he said.

The eye witness further said, “ The bandits conducted their house to house raid silently without shooting sporadically as they used to do.

“It was after abducting their victims and having finished their operation that they started to shoot into the air, as they were departing the area with the captives.”

In a related development, one of the ring leaders of the last two months abduction in the area was said to have been apprehended by members of the vigilante group.

Reliable sources confirmed that the kidnapper, Dogo Mai Rariya was among the five suspected kidnappers arrested by the police who were alleged to have masterminded the attacks in Kofar Gayan where they abducted a chemist and his family members numbering eight persons.

When contacted, the Kaduna State police public relations officer (PPRO) ASP Mohammed Jalinge promised to call back but failed to do so as at the time of filing the report.