Gombe State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has received 70 defectors from the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Dukku local government area of the state.

The defectors who were ward executives of the party in the local government announced their defection to the ruling party over the weekend when they visited the state governor, Inuwa Yahaya.

Receiving them, the governor represented by his chief of staff, Abubakar Kari expressed delight over their defection to the ruling party and assured them of equal treatment like old members of the party.

He said his administration is people oriented with a clear vision of bringing development to their door steps and called on them to convince more members of the opposition parties to join APC.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I commend your foresight to join APC in view of the development projects executed by our government in your respective areas. This is an indication that you joined politics to be a true representative of your people.

“The government of Alhaji Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya is always concerned with the people at the grassroots hence his decision to award the contract of road projects linking Gombe Abba, Kunde down to Kirfi local government of Bauchi State,” he said.

Earlier, the former PDP secretary of Kunde ward Liman Abubakar who spoke on behalf of other defectors said they were there to show their loyalty and support to the Inuwa-led administration.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to him, the defectors came from three wards in Dukku local government which include Gombe Abba, Zange and Kunde.