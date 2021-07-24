The Celestial Church of Christ (CCC) Makoko Parish in celebration of its 70th anniversary, said it will partner with the Yaba Local Council Development Area (LCDA) to reach out to the Makoko community in providing quality education, pipe borne water, free medical tests to both to Makoko youths within LCDA.

The week long activities which commences from July 27 to August 2, 2021 is aimed at celebrating the grace of God in enabling the Church to reach out to the lost souls in the community.

Speaking on this, the Harvest committee chairman, Brother Gbenga Daniel-Adebayo, said the church will celebrate the 70th anniversary “with a legacy project and we live in this Makoko community here where the headquarters of the church is and we interact with the people on a daily basis. So what we did was to engaged with the community as to what they need the most because we don’t want to do something that won’t be useful to the community, so we engaged them and they told us their needs and one of it is the issue of good pipe-borne water which is not readily available around the community.

“Another thing is education as well so we are partnering with the LCDA to do a legacy projects for the community which is based on needs and not just doing something that won’t be useful to the people, and this is part of the plan to mark the 70th anniversary of the church.

“We are going to have free medical outreach to the community here in Makoko and we have made arrangement with medical expert and drugs will be available to dispense to the people on Friday 30th of July, we will also give items to the less privileged ones, the motherless, the orphans, the aged ones among us, all this is designed to show appreciation and goodness of the Lord in our lives,” says Daniel-Adebayo.

Also lined up in the programme is the anniversary music concert which comes up on Friday, 30th July, the SBJ Oshoffa memorial international Bible quiz, on Saturday 31st, July, and the anniversary Thanksgiving service on Sunday 1st of August and a love feast on Monday, 2nd of August at the church auditorium.