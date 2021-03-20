By our Correspondents |

As the stoking of the nation’s intricate ethnic, religious and regional divisions by Yoruba activist , Sunday Adeyemo (aka Igboho), attracts a counter-ethnic punch from the Arewa Youth Assembly (AYA), northern leaders yesterday cautioned northern youths against taking laws into their hands.

The AYA had given Igboho 72 hours within which to evacuate Yoruba people out of the 19 Northern states and the FCT.

The Arewa youths also said they were seeking the support of the security agencies, Northern elders and traditional rulers in the evacuation of Yoruba from the North, to prevent loss of lives, destruction of properties or for it to be hijacked by hoodlums.

A statement issued by its Speaker, Mohammed Salihu Danlami, noted that AYA was of the firm belief that Igboho had continuously threatened the lives and properties of Northerners residing in the South-West for no just reason.

He noted that Northern youths had only kept quiet for the sake of peace and respect for the laws of Nigeria, adding that since it is Igboho who wants Yoruba out of the North to form a Yoruba nation, Northern youths would make it easy for him by asking him to provide a means of transportation to convey his people to the South West.

“The Arewa Youth Assembly was constrained to issue out this press text to address the issue at hand as it calls for serious concern by all and sundry, which is that of aiding Mr Sunday Igboho to actualise his so called Yoruba Nation,” AYA stated.

But the apex northern sociocultural group, Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF), yesterday cautioned the northern youths not to resort to self-help, saying Igboho and those sponsoring him cannot compel the North to encourage anarchy in the country.

National publicity Secretary of the forum, Emmanuel Yawe “We have warned our youths not to take the laws into their own hands. We have said it before that no Nigerian has powers to deport another Nigerian from one part of Nigeria to another.

“There is nowhere in our Constitution that deportation is allowed. Majority of Northerners are law abiding citizens and will not be provoked by Sunday Igboho and those who are promoting him behind the screen to join them in creating a situation of anarchy and lawlessness in Nigeria.

“’If they want to break Nigeria as they have now sworn to do, that is not the business of Arewa Consultative Forum”.

Also calling on the Arewa youths to sheath their sword, the North Central Peoples Forum (NCPF) distanced itself from whatever that would bring disunity in the country.

National publicity secretary of forum, Sule Audu, said, ‘’Even though the North Central serves as a bridge of this country, we are hearing and at the same time watching all that the youths from the South West and the Arewa Youth Assembly are saying. Whatever they want to do they should be careful and should not in any way involve the youths of the North Central.

“The North Central Peoples Forum is keenly watching whatever they are saying. They should be careful because we will not tolerate anybody that would want to turned our zone into a battlefield

“We are saying that we are noted part of the statement by Igboho and the Arewa Youth Assembly giving ultimatum to the Westerners as well as the utterances by Sunday Igboho.

“We will guide our youths not to accept their zone being turned into a battlefield, even though they are part of the North because they are the bridge that links the far North and the South together.

“So everyone should be careful with whatever utterances that are coming out of their mouths, especially now that the country is battling with insecurity. What we need is unity and peace; that is why we will not allow the North Central Youths to compromise unity of this country

“So, we are urging all Nigerian youths to preach peace not violence or disunity because all Nigerians have equal rights to live to anywhere in the country.’’

On his part, the national president of the Arewa Youth Consultative Forum (AYCF), Alhaji Yerima Shettima, warned Igboho to be guided in his utterances.

Shettima said in the first instance, there was need to call Sunday Igboho to order.

He said, “We in the north are not known for talking and we are not talk actives but good in action. We are calling on Yoruba people, particularly the elders to call him to order; let him go back to his local business and remain there.

“Our concern now is how we can move this country forward, but we are watching and our silence should not be taken as foolishness. He should be called to order because his utterances are a clear indication that he does not understand what it takes; he does not understand the game of struggle and what it takes to protect and defend people. He should learn from his seniors; they don’t talk anyhow or talk too much”.

Act Now To Stop This Recklessness, Afenifere Tells PMB

But the apex Yoruba socio-cultural organisation, Afenifere, yesterday urged President Muhammadu Buhari to act immediately to stop what it described as recklessness on the part of Arewa youths.

Leader of the organisation, Chief Ayo Adebanjo said, “If the people should pull out of the Northern states, the economy of the states will suffer. People should stop making reckless statement that it is because of revenge

“President Buhari should put a stop to this reckless statement of the Northern youths, and he should not only react when the southern people react to provocative statements because they are reacting to oppression and the criminal act the Fulani herdsmen are perpetrating with evidence”.

He wondered why without any criminal allegation against them the Yorubas are being asked to leave the North.

Adebanjo continued: “Do the Yoruba attack them? Do they destroy their farmland? Do they rape their women? Why threatening them to leave the North. President Buhari should act in time. These people are threatening the peace of Nigeria at this time again and they are saying they want one country, and they are now lawless and those in government are not doing anything about it. If you write about them, they will say you people are causing trouble.

“If we express our mind on it, will you write that? They claim they are Arewa but I am not Arewa and President Buhari won’t find fault with what they said. When Sunday Igboho said Fulani who are perpetrating atrocities in the South West should leave, the presidency ordered for his arrest.

“What makes the difference when these Arewa youths are calling for evacuation of Yoruba in the North? What accusation do they have against them? They have no accusation against them; they are not accused of raping, banditry, or kidnapping. Those herders Igboho told to leave the South West were accused of raping, kidnapping, destroying our farm produce without any arrest. What we told them is that if that is what they want to do, they should leave our place.

“Those who add value to the economy of the nation, they are now saying they should leave. Can anybody tell Dangote to pack everything and go? We all know the implication of that on our economy. When the Yoruba said the Fulani herdsmen must leave our land, we classified and identified the herdsmen we are talking about. We didn’t say all Fulani should go; we didn’t say Dangote should leave. We don’t put things the way the presidency want to portray it,or the way Lai Mohammed is presenting it to the public.’’

On what can be done to calm frayed nerves, he said there is no way out of this problem other than President Buhari, having the love of the country, to restructure the country.

“There is no other solution. This problem arises from the fraudulent constitution we operate. This constitution allows the president to be partisan. When some people were creating problems you did not make arrest there; when the other people retaliate, then you remember that every Nigerian has the right to live anywhere within the country.”