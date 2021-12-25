Seventy-three-year-old former Miss Nigeria 1963, Alice Adepe, had the

opportunity to walk on the red carpet 58 years after winning the coveted

Miss Nigeria Pageant the year Nigeria became a Republic as she was

honoured at the ongoing Idoma International Cultural Festival.

The annual cultural festival held in Otukpo, headquarters of Otukpo

local government area of Benue State saw the ex-beauty queen receiving

the Life Time Achievement Award.

Adepe, who hails from Otukpo, won the Miss Nigeria Beauty Pageant

competition in 1963 and considered a living legend in the city.

Her citation reads, “Alice Alache is a living monument for Idoma, Benue

State and Nigeria. Back in 1963, the year Nigeria became a Republic,

she was in her 20s when she emerged as the winner of the Miss Nigeria

beauty contest.

“Born to the family of Akla Adepe of the Oono family in Otukpo-Icho in

the present Otukpo Local Government Area of Benue State, she created

history by being the second lady from Northern Nigeria to win the

coveted crown for which she was rewarded with a scooter.

“When she returned to Otukpo after her victory and made a historic

trip through the streets of Otukpo on her scooter where she was

cheered by hundreds of men and women who thronged the streets to

welcome their heroine.

“58 years after that heroic, Ms Adepe is still the people’s heroine.

She is one of the irrefutable chapters of history that reminds

Nigerians at large of the invaluable contributions of the Idoma to

making of modern Nigeria.”

In a brief remark, Adepe thanked the organisers for remembering her

and her contributions to cultural and social development of Nigeria.