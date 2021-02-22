By ABU NMODU, Minna

Barely four hours after the abducted passengers of Niger State Transport Authority were released, the 42 school children and teachers who were abducted in Government Science College Kagara, Niger State, yesterday set free by their abductors.

Government sources told LEADERSHIP last night that the students were released from another location different from where the NSTA passengers were released.

It was learnt the same unnamed mediator who facilitated passengers of the NSTA was the same person who secured the release of the students and teachers.

It was also gathered that the students were taken out of the location they were kept at about 8pm.

The students were abducted last Wednesday alongside three teachers and 12 other people from the college, totalling 42. While information on their release as of the time of filing this report was sketchy, it was learnt that well-armed security personnel have been mobilised to escort them back to Minna.

Earlier yesterday, the remaining 32 passengers of the Niger State Transport Authority

NSTA, abducted at Yakila in Rafi local government area of the state were released by the bandits.

40 of the passengers were abducted last week Sunday, while eight were released last Wednesday, leaving 32 of the abductees in the custody of their abductors.

A terse news flash from the chief press secretary to Niger State

governor, Mary Noel-Berje, indicated the passengers were released about 3 pm yesterday.

“The Niger state government has secured the release of the abducted NSTA bus passengers. Government is intensifying efforts to also secure the release of the Kagara Government Science College, GSC students, staff and their family members,” the statement stated.

The statement did not give further details, but LEADERSHIP findings revealed that they were released in the forest in Allawa bordering Birnin Gwari in Kaduna state and Zamfara state about 3.PM yesterday.

A source told LEADERSHIP in Minna that they were on their way from the forest as the state government had earlier dispatched four buses after receiving assurance of their release from the bandits through a mediator.