The Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Dr. Mohammad Abubakar, has said that about 75% of emerging and re-emerging diseases were reported to have originated from animal sources.

He made the disclosure while addressing key stakeholders in the livestock sub-sector during the distribution of laboratory diagnostic and vaccination equipment, cold chain facilities, and sample collection items to the states of the federation on Tuesday in Abuja.

Represented at the occasion by the Chief Veterinary Officer of Nigeria and Director, Federal Department of Veterinary and Pest Control Services in the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, Dr. Maimuna Habib, the Minister assured of the ministry’s commitment to ensuring the production of safe and healthy livestock resources which will consequently guarantee healthy livestock and human population.

He listed examples of diseases such as Tuberculosis, Lassa fever, Rabies, Ebola, Monkey Pox, and even COVID-19 in humans to have an animal origin.

He pointed out that Nigeria’s current livestock population and the huge growth potential would provide a lot of advantages for the livestock sub-sector to considerably thrive well.

The minister also noted that such would hopefully return Nigeria to its rightful position as one of the major players in the sub-sector.

He emphasised the need for Nigeria to play a leadership role on the continent by ensuring a hitch-free trade in animal and animal resources

“This could be done through the alignment of national animal disease control programs in line with global best practice to guarantee the acceptance of the nation’s animals and animal products in the international market,” he said.

The Minister assured of the government’s continuous doing its best within the limited resources at its disposal to support the implementation of animal disease control programmes and enjoined the state governments to play their roles to consolidate on the gains so far recorded in the country.

According to him, animal health management is a critical component of the national plan for the transformation of the livestock sub-sector in the country, expressing the hope that the gesture would go a long way in supporting the states and Veterinary Teaching Hospitals to provide quality animal healthcare delivery services, prevention, and control as well as timely diagnosis of diseases especially the transboundary animal and zoonotic types.

The items according to Abubakar were procured under the Federal Executive Council (FEC) approved special intervention fund and deliberately allocated to complement the efforts of state ministries of agriculture/livestock and the VTHs in the area of research and development, surveillance, prevention, containment, and control of diseases.

In her remarks, the Chief Veterinary Officer of Nigeria and Director Federal Department of Veterinary and Pest control Services in the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, Dr. Maimuna Habib, said the federal government’s gesture was aimed at curbing the spread of diseases.

Represented by Dr. James Balami, the Chief Veterinary Officer, said laboratories are needed for confirmation, analysis, and control of animal diseases.

On tracking zoonotic diseases in Nigeria through research, the Director, Veterinary Teaching hospital from the university of Ibadan, Prof. James Olokpede, said researchers must collaborate to tackle the menace of zoonotic diseases.