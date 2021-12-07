Acting registrar, Veterinary Council of Nigeria, Dr Ezenwa Nwakonobi, has said about 75 percent of human infectious diseases originated from animals.

He said most of the harmful germs, such as bacteria, fungi, parasites, and viruses, are transmitted from animals to humans through connection the between them.

Nwakonobi stated this at the 4th convocation of graduate fellows and 6th investiture of the College of Veterinary Surgeons Nigeria in Abuja.

He said to address such zoonotic diseases, if Nigerian veterinarians are able to control the diseases in animals, humans would be well protected.

Speaking as a keynote speaker, a professor of virology and former vice chancellor of Redeemer’s University, Oyewale Tomori, said Nigeria is yet to fully utilise the potential of its veterinarians to tackle infectious disease.

He said even veterinarians themselves have not shown versatility of their trainings which had put them in a vantage position to do more than they are currently doing for the country.

He said “ Instead of making use of the veterinarians during epidemics and outbreaks of diseases which mostly come from animals, we’re using human doctors who have little knowledge about animal diseases, so I’m calling our colleagues to go out there and show their talents for what they are, and let people benefit from the training that they have received as veterinarians”.

On his part, provost of College of Veterinary Surgeons Nigeria, Prof Jarlath Umoh, charged the fellows to get out of the box and apply the knowledge gained for the good of the country.