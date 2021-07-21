Nigeria’s renowned feature film, ’76’ will from August 4, 2021 be available to audiences worldwide on the global streaming service, Netflix.

The film, which was produced by Adonis Production & Princewill’s Trust, was originally released in cinemas in Nigeria in 2016.

Leader of Princewill’s Trust, Prince Tonye Princewill, in a statement made available to LEADERSHIP in Port Harcourt, said the film was set six years after the Nigerian civil war.

He said the film tells the story of Joseph Dewa, a young military officer from the Middle Belt, who gets into a romantic relationship with an O-level student, Suzy, from the South-eastern region.

“However, their relationship is strained by constant military postings and Suzy’s family, who would not tolerate a relationship with Joseph’s people.

“In a series of events that unfold amid betrayal from a close friend, Joseph is falsely accused of being a co-conspirator of the unsuccessful 1976 military coup that ultimately led to the assassination of General Murtala Mohammed.

“Proving his innocence and securing his release became dependent on the bravery of his pregnant wife. It stars multi-award-winning actor, Ramsey Noah in the lead role, supported by ace actors – Rita Dominic, Chidi Mokeme and Ibinabo Fiberisima, amongst others.

“Following its hugely successful Nigerian launch, ‘76 went on to screening at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) in 2016 and was the closing film at the Africa International Film Festival (AFRIFF), in the same year.”