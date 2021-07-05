Nigeria Centre For Disease Control (NCDC) said it recorded 45,614 cases of epidemic-prone diseases in 760 local government areas in the 36 states and FCT in 2019.

This was disclosed yesterday in Birnin Kebbi, Kebbi State by the NCDC deputy director, head of International Health Regulation, Dr Oyeladun Okunromade, during a stakeholders’ meeting on subnational health security assessment of international health regulations core capacities aimed at strengthening preparedness across Nigeria.

She said the current COVID 19 pandemic has proved more than ever, the need for public health emergency preparedness at the state level to ensure local detection and local action in reducing impact of outbreaks.

‘’This meeting that is held in Birnin Kebbi, Kebbi State is aimed at providing states with a baseline data to inform planning processes to prevent epidemics and other public health threats’’ Dr Okunromade said.

NCDC will work with Kebbi State government to develop their priority areas and encourage establishment of a robust one health multi-sectional coordination for planning and implementation, she added.

Okunromade also noted that the assessment is an abridged form of the World Health Organization (WHO) led Joint External Evaluation (JEE) which is a voluntary and collaborative assessment of a country’s ability to find, rapidly stop and prevent disease outbreaks and other public health threats.