Kaduna State government yesterday revealed that 774 people were kidnapped and 222 killed across the state between April and June this year.

The commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, who presented the Security Incidents Report for the second quarter of 2021, said of the total deaths, Kaduna Central and South senatorial zones recorded 159 and 54 deaths respectively, while Kaduna North had nine.

The commissioner attributed the deaths to kidnappings, banditry, communal clashes and other criminal activities.

Aruwan, however, said 8,553 cattle were rustled during the period under review.

Meanwhile, receiving the security report, in Government House, Governor Nasir el-Rufai said unconventional approach is required to enable his administration to protect communities.

Also, the Southern Kaduna People’s Union (SOKAPU) has said for the sixth day running, gunmen have laid siege to several communities in Atyap land, Zangon Kataf local government area of Southern Kaduna and killed 33 people.

According to a statement issued by the SOKAPU’s spokesperson, My Luka Binniyat, the bandits stormed Magamiya village on Monday around 11pm and started shooting sporadically and in the process the family compound of the traditional ruler of Atyap Chiefdom, Agwatyap of Atyap Chiefdom, Sir Dominic Yahaya was attacked.

“Several blocks of flats and rooms that make up the family compound of five households were looted of valuables and foodstuffs were carted into four waiting Hilux vans before the houses were then set ablaze and a relation of the revered traditional ruler, Mr. Toma Tauna, 70, was killed by the assailants.

“They went further to loot six more homes which they also burnt leaving Mathew Pama, 62, dead in the same village.

After putting in about two hours of unchallenged shooting, looting and arson, the bandits attempted to burn down St Pious Catholic Church in the village, but help came from other villages and attackers retreated in the Hilux vans for another village.”

Meanwhile, the Kaduna State Police Command has said its operatives and men of the Civilian-JTF, have rescued one of the 121 students kidnapped from Bethel Baptist High School, Kaduna last week and two other kidnap victims in Kaduna.