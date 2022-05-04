Eight commercial banks in the country paid a total of N2.784 billion as fines for contraventions ranging from failure to close crypto trading accounts to unapproved laying off or employing of staff and even failure to resolve customers’ complaints last year.

The fines were paid to several regulatory bodies, including, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), Lagos Internal Revenue Service (LIRS) as well as the National Pension Commission (PenCom).

The 2021 financials showed that Access Bank paid N828.65 million in fines mainly to the CBN even as it had to pay the sum of N2.9 million for not responding in a timely manner to queries of the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on cases with two customers.

Asides this, the bank was fined N2 million in respect of CBN’s directive on migration of some accounts to a specified product and another N80 million for contravening the CBN’s Foreign Exchange Regulations, among other infractions.

First City Monument Bank (FCMB) also paid a total of N723.313 million as fines in 2021. The bank had been fined N270 million for contravention of extant foreign exchange examination from January 1, 2013 to July 2020, just as it was fined N3 million for not disclosing information on how to lodge and escalate complaints to CBN.

For not reporting suspicious transactions, as well as non-compliance with the CBN Post-No-Debit (PND) directives on 38 customers, FCMB got a N26.5 million fine. Failure to close crypto accounts also earned it a fine of N400 million.

FCMB also got a N1.27 million penalty imposed by SEC for violation of Legacy Debt Fund (LDF) non-compliance on 70 per cent total asset allocation for Bonds investments and another N150,000 by SEC for late submission of 2020 financial year audited financial statement, among others.

Similarly, Stanbic IBTC last year paid N435 million as fines although it said it is still in discussion with the CBN over the N200 million fine imposed on it for failure to close customers’ accounts linked to crypto currency trading.

Aside from this N200 million crypto fine, Stanbic also paid N230 million to CBN for contravention of extant forex regulations from January 2013 to July 2020. The bank was also debited the sum of N2 million for Non-Compliance with CBN/CIBN Press Statement/Section 50 of BOFIA

The CBN imposed a penalty of N2 million on the bank following an alleged unfair termination of employment of a former employee, whose employment was terminated for being unable to meet the performance criteria required to confirm his employment in line with policy, among others.

Moreover, another bank last year paid N376.5 million as penalties having paid N12.5 million for KYC deficiencies on a customer, N260 million for foreign exchange documentation deficiencies in respect of three customer accounts, N2 million for delay in a customer’s complaint resolution, another N2 million for delay in implementing recommended expression in standard offer letters and a N100 million penalty for cryptocurrency transactions by a customer.

In the same vein, Union Bank also paid N207 million in penalties last year, having paid N1 million for late substitution of maturing securities pledged, N2 million penalty for non-provision of short codes to customers to enable them block their accounts upon notice of fraud threats.

It also paid N4 million as penalty for violating CBN circular prohibiting financial institutions from giving foreign currency facility to customers that do not earn foreign currency and N200 million as penalty for contravening regulation on crypto currency.

Meanwhile, Wema Bank paid a total of N124 million and Fidelity Bank paid N85.34 million while another paid just N4 million for non-compliance with documentation required under guide to bank charges.