Eight out of the 10 council wards in Guma LGA of Benue State have been taken over by Fulani herdsmen, the council chairman, Caleb Aba, disclosed this in an interview with our correspondent.

He said only Abinsi and Saghev were free from herdsmen’s attacks and occupation.

“There is every need to commend Governor Samuel Ortom for putting in place the open grazing and ranching prohibition law to protect both farmers and pastoralists. In spite all of this, the herdsmen have continued to attack, maim, kill and destroy in the farms and as well occupy ancestral homes of our people.

“What the herdsmen are doing in Guma clearly shows that they have a hidden agenda which is not grazing but to push out the original inhabitants out of their communities and occupy them”

“So from all indications, the herdsmen are not ready to accept and adhere to the tenets of the law as it is shown by the reactions of their leaders, the Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeder Association of Nigeria (MACBAN) and Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore (MAKH) who are constantly claiming the killings in the state”

Our correspondent observed that Guma, the home LG of Governor Ortom, had come under heavy attack since 2018 and thousands of indigenes have been displaced.