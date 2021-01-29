Since kidnappers struck at Rachael Orphanage Home last Friday, the entire area has been deserted as fear grips the residents of the area.

Attempts to get reactions from both the owners of the home and neighbours were greeted with suspicion as most of them declined comments.

Even when LEADERSHIP Friday was able to track down the proprietor of the centre through his mobile phone, he was not forthcoming on the matter as he claimed that his life was being threatened from several quarters.

ADVERTISEMENT

But the police in Abaji Divisional Police Headquarters said they have launched a strategic operation to ensure the safe rescue of the children and arrest of the kidnappers.

Suspected gunmen had last Friday stormed the orphanage home and abducted seven children and a guard of the facility. They demanded a N100 million ransom for the release of the victims. The gunmen were said to numbering about 25 invaded the orphanage at about 1: am last Friday.

In a reaction to the incident, Senator Shehu Sani said, “To storm Abuja orphanage and kidnap those innocent children is one of the cruelest and inhumanly despicable things to do in this season of security paralysis.”

When LEADERSHIP Friday contacted the spokesman of the Abaji Police Division, Mariam Yusuf, she said the division had deployed officers all over the area to ensure that the perpetrators are brought to book.

She said, “I don’t have the right to speak on the matter, it is only the FCT command PRO that is the right person to issue any statement or comment on the incident.”

Also, the divisional police officer (DPO) Michael Ade said, “We have started the rescue operation and we have deployed policemen all over the area, we have moved the remaining children to the orphanage headquarters.”

It was gathered that the kidnappers abducted the children and one member of staff demanding for N100 million before they are released. A source close to the proprietor said that “from time to time they call him and issue threat but each time they call the police are informed.”

The source said that “the police are doing their best, when the incident happened, we reported it to police immediately they deploy security operative to the area, they walk around also they are doing their investigation to bring the perpetrators to book. We are yet to receive help from anywhere.”

A trader in the neighbourhood who sought anonymity said the kidnap of the children occurred between 2am and 3am. She confirmed that the kidnappers demanded for N100 million ransom.

She said: “You should have heard about what happened on Friday between 2am and 3am, kidnappers came to Rachael Orphanage Home, located in Abaji area of Abuja and abducted some orphans, security guards and workers in the orphanage.

“We only pray that God Almighty touches the kidnappers’ heart because the big question is who will pay for the children’s rescue aside God. Based on the ransom the kidnappers are demanding, nobody will be able to pay such an amount.”

According to her, security is in order in this place, it is a bit far from the town, nobody will ever think that they will come for innocent children, children without parents, children who are not even well fed, when you see them, you will have pity on them.

Another resident, Mr Kamad Yerima, said the “kidnappers are challenging God because they have sold their souls to the devil; we have no hope on the particular day they will return the children. Our prayers is that God should touch their heart or cause confusion in their midst.”

Yerima said that “the man who owns the orphanage has been trying to feed these children free. This is a humanitarian work. Where do the kidnappers expect him to get the money from at a time like this?”