ADVERTISEMENT

By Danjuma Joseph, Lafia

Eight persons have been confirmed dead and many others injured in multiple road crashes along the Keffi/ Akwanga, Lafia roads and inside Akwanga town in Nasarawa State over the weekend.

LEADERSHIP gathered that the road crash along Keffi/Akwanga road was as a result of a head-on-collision between a Sharon car and another vehicle, which claimed 3 lives. The accident on Akwanga/Lafia road also claimed 3 lives, while the one inside Akwanga claimed 2 lives.

The Akwanga Unit FRSC public Education officer (PEO) Ndem confirmed the accident, saying “many persons were involved, 8 died; while some sustained various degrees of injuries.”

He said, all the accidents happened on Friday at different times, while both the dead and the injured persons were taken to General Hospital Akwanga.