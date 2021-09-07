Eight persons were injured in a stampede when armed hoodlums kidnapped Senator Nelson Effiong, the immediate past senator who represented Akwa Ibom South (Eket Senatorial District) at the National Assembly.

The Oron-born senator was seized by three of the hoodlums at his lounge, a popular sit-out along Oron Road, Uyo, the state capital on Sunday night.

Eight of the customers, it was learnt, were injured in the ensuing stampede as the patrons scampered for safety amid hails of bullets fired by the hoodlums.

“I have just been shot along Oron Road”, Erick Ekwere, one of the victims cried out on social media, urging security agencies to rescue the situation.

“The incident occurred at about 9:00pm on Sunday night. The armed men stormed the sit-out with a Toyota Camry car and started shooting sporadically at random, sending the customers and other guests to scamper for safety before they made straight to the former senator”, a source said.

Effiong, a former speaker of the state House of Assembly, the source added, was later whisked away by the hoodlums in a Toyota Camry car to an unknown destination.

The police public relations, Mr. Odiko Macdon, did pick calls to his phone or respond to text message sent to him, but the commissioner of police, Mr Amiengheme Andrew, said “there will be a statement issued on the matter.”