Chief Judge of Osun State, Justice Oyebola Adepele Ojo, has released eight awaiting trial inmates from the two Custodial Centres in the state command.

Speaking during the jail delivery, the chief judge said the aim of her visit is to give hope to the inmates of both Ilesa and Ile-Ife Custodial Centres.

She said she would do her best to decongest the centres and all deserving inmates will be considered as it is not going to be all comer’s cup.

The CJ pointed out that two factors prompted her visit and these include, according to her “my desire to perform my statutory duties required of me under the law, as well as the pressure from the Controller of Corrections, Osun State Command, borne out of his feeling for fellow human beings.” She thanked the Controller for his persistent calls for the visit to the custodial centres.

Earlier in his welcome address, Mr Olanrewaju Amoran, Controller of Corrections, Osun State Command, expressed his appreciation on behalf of controller-general of Corrections (CGC), Haliru Nababa to the CJ, members of Speedy Administration of Criminal Justice Committee, and other stakeholders, for making the exercise a reality, despite several challenges.

The controller said the exercise will douse tensions, decongest the Custodial facilities, give a ray of hope and reassures other inmates. He pleaded with the CJ to make the visit more frequent.

Amoran charged the released inmates to turn over a new leaf and utilised all the values, behavioural changes and positive attitudes inculcated in them while in custody. Five inmates regained their freedom from Ilesa, while the other three were from Ile-Ife.