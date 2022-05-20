Imo State Police Command said it have arrested eight suspected IPOB/ESN terror gangs in connection with the murder of a police officer and recovered ammunition in Agwa community, Oguta local government area of the state.

This was made known through a release made available to LEADERSHIP Friday, which was signed by the police public relations officer, (PPRO) Michael Abattam.

He said, “Sequel to the receipt of credible information that the native doctor who prepares charms for fortifications against bullets and knives for members of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and its armed affiliate, Eastern Security Network ( ESN ) and led in the attack and killing of a police officer in Agwa community has returned after fleeing the community.

“The Command’s Tactical Teams, on 18/5/2022 at about 0600 hours hastily mobilised and with the positive revelations made in course of interrogating the suspects earlier arrested in connection with the killing, the team was able to locate the criminal hideout in Ubah Agwa in Oguta LGA of Imo State and immediately cordoned area and tactical went into the den.”

Imo State Police Command spokesperson, Michael Abattam said the seven gang members who included three siblings were arrested in Ubah Agwa in Oguta local government area on Wednesday during an early morning raid at their hideout.

The three siblings are Hycent Chimezie ‘m’ aged 30 years, Hycent Azunna ‘m’ aged 28 years, Hycent Ifesinachi ‘m’ aged 26 years, 72 years old Nnadike Clifford, Casmire Mgbugha ‘m’ aged 53 years, Hycent Chimobi ‘m’ aged 23 years, and Chukwuemeka Wisdom ‘m’ aged 22 years.

The slain policewoman was the second wife to Casmire Mgbugba, one of the suspects arrested. The public relations officer said amazingly, while coming out of the terror camp, one of the suspects, Hycent Chimezie for the second time, attempted escaping and was shot on the leg.

“In the course of interrogation, the suspects confessed to have murdered late Inspector Felicia Nwagbara who was the second wife to one of the suspects – Casmire Mgbugba. They further stated that they are the manufacturers of the locally made guns recovered from them apart from using it in perpetrating crimes, they sell to robbers and kidnappers.”

The command used the opportunity to appreciate the people of Imo State for their support and assured them of the command’s commitments in sustaining the already improved security architecture in the state.

The gang was behind the gruesome murder of a policeman in Agwa and the severance of his manhood two weeks ago in the Oguta local government area of Imo State.

According to Abattam, the gang was responsible for Inspector Felicia Nwagbara’s disappearance since 2017, the killing of Ukam Efut in Oguta two weeks ago, and other heinous crimes.

Efut, an assistant superintendent of police was killed and his manhood severed at a checkpoint at Okpo-efi junction, Agwa Ejemekwuru road where there are suspicions of illegal refinery activities.

Further, he said a raid on the terror camp revealed a live python snake, one Toyota Camry car with registration number AKD 73 BF LAGOS, eight locally made pistols, 18 rounds of live cartridges, one Biafra flag, a pair of police camouflage uniform belonging to late female police inspector.

Abattam said one of the suspects, Hycent Chimezie attempted to escape a second time but was stopped after he was shot in the leg, adding that they are all answering questions over their involvements.

According to him, the police received a tip-off that their fleeing charms-man who prepared charms to make them not to sustain gunshots or knife-cut had returned, even as he expressed the appreciation of the state police boss, Mohammed Barde to the people.