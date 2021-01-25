An Ikeja Chief Magistrates’ Court on Monday, ordered that eight men, who allegedly robbed and stabbed a Lagos Bus Rapid Transit System member of staff, be remanded in Kirikiri Correctional Centre, pending legal advice.

The police charged Jibola Adegbite, 24; Tobi Shobowale, 18; Abdullahi Dauda, 18; Fuad Oshuleye, 19; Abey Adegunju, 23; Awe Thomas, 20; Abey Kolawole, 25 and Emmanuel Toriola, 18 with four counts of robbery, conspiracy, assault and breach of peace.

They pleaded not guilty.

Magistrate M.O. Tanimola ordered the prosecution to send the case file to the Lagos State Department of Public Prosecution (DPP) for legal advice.

Tanimola adjourned the case until March 11 for DPP advice.

Earlier, the prosecutor, Sgt. Kenrich Nomayo alleged the defendants armed themselves with offensive weapons, snatched a bag containing N165, 000 from Mr Akinpelu Olasunkanmi and other BRT staff.

Nomayo told the court that the defendants committed the offence on Dec. 24, 2020 about 5.30 a. m. at BRT Lane 360, Abeokuta Expressway, Abule Egba Bus Stop, Oja Oba Agege, a Lagos suburb.

He submitted that the defendants also stabbed Williams Luther, Kehinde Abodele and Kelvin Kolawole on the forehead, right hand and back with knives and broken bottles.

He alleged that the defendants conducted themselves in a manner likely to cause a breach of peace, when they snatched the victim’s bag and removed N165, 000.

The offense, he said, contravened the provisions of sections 168, 173, 297 and 299 of the Criminal Laws of Lagos State 2015. (NAN)