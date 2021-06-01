The Premier League has shortlisted eight players for this year’s Player of the Season award.

The English top-flight league released the players in a post via its Twitter handle on Tuesday.

They are Ruben Dias, Kevin De Bruyne, Harry Kane, Bruno Fernandes, Jack Grealish, Mohamed Salah, Tomas Soucek and Mason Mount nominated for Premier League Player of the Season award.

Dias had already won the Football Writers’ Association award in May, while De Bruyne won the Player of the Season award last year.

Dias and De Bruyne were part of the Manchester City side, which won the Premier League this year and the League Cup.

The pair also helped Pep Guardiola’s side to reach the Champions League final, where they lost 1-0 to Chelsea in Porto.