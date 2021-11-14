The Nigerian Police showed dominance as the various states commands dominated the medals table at the maiden edition of the Inspector General of Police, IGP National Open Weightlifting Championship.

The championship which commenced on Wednesday, November 10 was concluded on Friday, November 13, 2021.

Weightlifters from 8 Police Commands of Lagos, Ekiti, Rivers, Kebbi, Delta, Sokoto, Nasarawa and Akwa Ibom States won a combined 26 medals overall.

A break down of the medal chart indicates 8 gold, 10 silver and 8 bronze for the police force

The female lifters from the commands won 3 gold, 4 silver and 3 bronze making a total of 10 medals while their male counterpart won 4 gold, 6 silver and 5 bronze medal to dominate other agencies and states that took part in the championship.

Federal Road Safety Commission, FRSC won a total of 4 medals which comprises 1 gold and 3 silver.

Other states that took part in the championship which was held at the Gymnastics Indoor Hall of the Moshood Abiola National Stadium, Package B include Federal Capital Territory, FCT which was represented by lifters including 13 years old marvelous Ibe who won gold in the women 55kg.

In declaring the championship closed, The Inspector General of Police, IGP Usman Akali Baba who was represented by the Deputy Commissioner of Police, DCP Patrick Atayero while thanking the states, commands and sister agencies for taking part in the event despite short notice, promised that the championship would be an annual competion.

On his part, the President, Nigeria Weightlifting Federation, NWF Dr Abdul Ibrahim thanked the Nigeria Police Force for hosting the first competition under the new board and promised that the federation will continue to synergise and partner with individuals, corporate bodies, governments and organisations in promoting the game if weightlifting in the country.