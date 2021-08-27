Eight of the states which set up judicial panels of enquiry following the #EndSARS protests last year have completed their assignment. However Lagos State will conclude its work in October.

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo (SAN) made the disclosure at the National Economic Council (NEC) meeting, adding that eight states have turned in their reports and the council looks forward to discussing them in full at its next meeting as more states are expected to make their submissions as well.

According to a statement by his media aide, Laolu Akande, this was among the resolutions reached at the end of the council’s 119th meeting (8th in 2021), held virtually and presided over by the vice president, with state governors, ministers and other senior government officials in attendance.

Speaking on the consideration of the panel reports, Osinbajo said the eight states: Abia, Ekiti, Enugu, Gombe, Kwara, Nasarawa, Ondo, and Rivers have submitted reports of their respective panels, while Lagos State submitted an interim report.

NEC said Excess Crude Account (ECA) stood at $60, 855,153.31; Stabilisation Account balance as at 13th July stood at N30,757,901,458.81; Development of natural Resources Account balance stood at N33,891,412,441.85

The presidential spokesman also said Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu on behalf the governor of Delta State Ifeanyi Okowa informed the council about the new vaccination drive moving on further to seven states by 25th August, 2021.

According to him, by the end of September, the federal government will get a reasonable amount of vaccine from the 30 million doses.

“The Ad-Hoc committee interfacing with the presidential task force (PTF) on COVID-19 is to work hand in hand with the staff of National Primary Health Care in administering the vaccine

On cholera, he said states which have reported suspected cases in 2021 are Benue, Delta, Zamfara, Gombe, Kogi, Sokoto, Plateau, Kebbi, Cross River, Niger, Nassarawa, Jigawa, Yobe, Kwara, Enugu, Adamawa, Kastina and Borno;