No fewer than eight teams begun the title chase for the maiden edition of the All-Stars Invitational Football Tournament in Abuja yesterday.

The tournament which kicked off yesterday at the Goal Project pitch, Package B of the MKO Abiola Stadium in Abuja will climax on October 9, 2021.

In the opening match, Unity Sports Foundation (USF) of Abuja defeated All-Stars International FC of Abuja 2-1 in a highly attacking encounter.

USF’s goalkeeper, Edmund Azuibike was voted Man of the Match following his impressive performance at goal for USF.

Other matches decided yesterday saw Likeminds All-Stars played out a 0-0 draw with Capital Sportif FC, Corporate Kickers edged Kuje All-Stars 2-1 while Nyanya All-Stars picked all the three points in their 1-0 victory over Metrocity FC.

Chairman of the Local Organising Committee (LOC) Desmond Ikwuje said the tournament will be in league format as the champions would smile home with #250, 000 while the runner-up will take #160,000 as the third position would pick #100,000.

Speaking after the mouthwatering clash, the president of All-Stars of Abuja Richmier Ogbogu, said that the tournament is aimed at bringing teams together to promote peace and fair play among the participating clubs .

“This is first time we will be having all the team together for a tournament like this which is aimed at promoting peace and fair play among us, our team is still capable of winning the tournament despite losing the first match”.

On his part, the chairman and captain of USF, Engr Anaguoye Benjamin, commended his team for their impressive performance adding that the team is gunning for the ultimate prize.

“Despite some of our key players were not on the pitch today we were able o defeat a highly attacking team, we will still go back to drawing board and see the area that we can improve on ahead of our second game,” he said.