No fewer than eight villagers and eight terrorists were yesterday killed across some villages in Niger State.

The terrorists extended their attacks to Lavun local government area of Niger South, sacking 10 villages and killing eight people.s

LEADERSHIP Reports that scores were also injured while an unspecified number of people were abducted including a bride.

Yesterday’s attack was the first serious incident in that part of the state. The terrorists disrupted wedding ceremony and abducted the bride and her friends.

LEADERSHIP gathered that the terrorists, numbering over 100 were on rampage in the Northwestern part of Lavun local government area, riding 50 motorcycles, wielding AK-47 rifle and ransacked the communities.

The bandits started the attack at around 9am yesterday sacking Egbako, Ndaruka, Ebbo, Ndagbegi,Tsogi, Gogata, Sheshisa, Kanko, Tsonfadagabi and Ndakogitsu all in Lavun local government area.

A villager, who prefer anonymity, told LEADERSHIP that: “as I am talking to you the bandits have taken over all the villages between Batati through Egbako, Dabban and Akare “

It was learnt that in Sheshisa, the bandits killed 3 villagers including 2 vigilante members who confronted them while trying to attack some of the people in the village Sources said the terrorists killed 1 person each at Ebbo, Tsonfadagabi, Tsogi and Kanko communities.

It was gathered that apart from abducting the villagers, the bandits rustled unspecified number of cattle but later abandoned them when they could not cross the River to Akare.

Consequently, while attacking Gbacitagi village, the terrorists disrupted a wedding ceremony, abducting the bride and her friends. The terrorists destroyed vehicles and carted away some valuables

It was learnt that the terrorists later split into three groups taking three different routes each to Dabban,(Nnadindi), Shegba and Ndaruka communities to escape out of the area.

Meanwhile, some people from the affected communities who came to the Batati market early this morning could not return home for fear of further attack.