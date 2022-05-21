No fewer than eight women lost their lives in a road accident which occurred on Thursday evening at Logo in Kogi, the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports.

The Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC) Sector Commander, Corps Commander Steve Dawulung, said this during an interview with NAN on Friday in Lokoja.

Dawulung said that the accident, which occurred on Lokoja – Ajaokuta Road, involved a truck.

“Seven of the victims died on the spot, but the eighth person died at the Federal Medical Centre, Lokoja, where our (FRSC) rescue team took them for medical attention.

“At the moment, five of the injured are responding to treatment, while the corpses have been deposited at the Centre’s mortuary,” he said.

The sector commander said the accident occurred when the truck was carrying stones and the women fell.

Dawulung said the casualty was high because the women were sitting on top of the stones, adding that when the truck fell the stones fell on the victims.

“FRSC gathered that the truck lost control and crashed into a ditch that caused the stones and the women to tumble, hence the high casualty recorded.

“Probably the truck driver was going at a high speed on that road which is not well-surfaced,” he said.

The official appealed to motorists to drive with care, avoid speeding and overloading to avoid unnecessary carnage on the nation’s roads. (NAN)

Enugu Govt Secures Foreign Mentorship Programme For 28 Indigenous Students

The administration of Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State through the State Scholarship Board has secured fully-funded scholarships for another 28 post graduate students who are indigenes of the state to study in Europe and America.

Addressing newsmen when he led the beneficiaries to the Government House, Enugu, on Friday, to thank Gov. Ugwuanyi for the rare opportunity, the Executive Secretary of the Enugu State Scholarship Board, Barr. Levi Abonyi, disclosed that the scholarship mentorship programme was designed and developed by the Board to expose Enugu students to available funding opportunities around the world, in line with Gov. Ugwuanyi administration’s youth empowerment scheme.

Barr. Abonyi revealed that the scholarship programme was approved by the State Executive Council (EXCO), adding that the programme has produced 46 fully-funded Masters and PhD students from the state.

It would be recalled that the first batch of the programme launched in October 2020 had 18 Enugu State indigenes as beneficiaries.

The Executive Secretary explained that programme prepares fresh graduates to enroll directly into PhD programmes without first obtaining a Masters Degree.

He added that Gov. Ugwuanyi administration’s “goal is to produce a generation of intellectuals who will be better equipped to turn the state around economically and who will be better disposed to compete favourably globally”.

Dwelling further on the state government’s contributions to the programme, Barr. Abonyi said that it “pays the 6 scholarship mentors monthly allowances as honorarium for their services, takes care of the cost of Visa, flight tickets, initial living expenses and other logistics of all successful students at the cost of One million naira (N1,000,000.00), and comes in as a guarantor for the issuance of Visas to the benefiting students”.

Expressing gratitude to Gov. Ugwuanyi on behalf of the beneficiaries, Lillian Chinenye Ekowo, who will be travelling to the University of Notre Dame, United States, thanked the governor for availing them the opportunity to benefit from the scholarship board, disclosing that “Today, each one of us was awarded the scholarship of One million naira travelling expenses”.

Another beneficiary, Mathias Chukwudi Isiani, appreciated Gov. Ugwuanyi for his benevolence and commitment to youth empowerment and education.

He advised other young people to develop interest in the programme to improve on their academic careers.

On his part, one of the 18 beneficiaries of the first batch of the scholarship mentorship programme in 2020, Odinaka Kingsley Eze, who graduated from University of Mississippi, USA, expressed delight that “this mentorship programme has up to 46 ambassadors and all thanks to His Excellency, Rt. Hon. Ifeanyi Lawrence Ugwuanyi for the opportunity”.

He stressed that the experience is quite revealing and enriching in terms of academics and research.