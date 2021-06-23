Justice Angela Otaluka of a High Court of the Federal Capital Territory sitting in Apo, has convicted and sentenced the former chairman of the House of Representatives ad-hoc committee on fuel subsidy probe, Farouk Lawan, to seven years imprisonment.

The court, in its judgement, found the former lawmaker, representing Bagwai/Shanono Federal Constituency of Kano State, guilty of demanding an aggregate sum of $3million from chairman of Zenon Petroleum and Gas Ltd, Chief Femi Otedola, to give his company a clean bill of health in the fuel subsidy probe the House of Representatives initiated in 2012.

The court further held that the defendant acted in breach of section 17 (1) (a), section 8(1) (a) (b) (ii), and section 23 (i) of the Corrupt practices and other Related Offences Act, 2000, and committed an offence punishable under section 8 (1) 17 (1) and 23(3) of the same Act.

The court said it was satisfied that the Independent Corrupt Practices and other related offences Commission, (ICPC) successfully established a criminal case against the defendant.

He was convicted on all three-count charges the ICPC preferred against him.

Whereas the defendant was handed seven years jail term on counts one and two of the charge, the court sentenced him to five years on count three.