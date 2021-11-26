About 80 per cent of ward executives of All Progressives Congress (APC) from Yamaltu/Deba local Government Area Gombe State in Gombe State, have resigned their position over Senator Muhammad Danjuma Goje and Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya feud.

The ward executives, which constituted about 80 per cent of the entire ward executives, announced the decision on Thursday after a stakeholders’ meeting.

Addressing newsmen after the meeting, immediate past chairman of APC in Yamaltu/Deba LGA, Alhaji Sulaiman Ibrahim, said the ward executives resigned from their respective offices in protest to the disrespect and “attack” on Senator Muhammad Danjuma Goje’s convoy, three weeks ago.

He said the party leaders arrived at the decision after a stakeholders’ meeting of the party executives from the LGA.