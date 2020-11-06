by Chinelo Chikelu

… 40m Nigerians Living With Dyslexia

On October 8, the world celebrated Dyslexia Day, with the entire month dedicated to creating awareness on the learning challenge which affects about 40 million Nigerians. Experts believe 80 per cent of the abovementioned populace living with dyslexia in the country need not be uneducated or left behind, that in fact, they can be educated in mainstream schools with early and premeditated detection and intervention. LEADERSHIP BOOKS & Arts Chinelo Chikelu writes.

Since childhood, Joseph hasn’t been able to write clear sentences. Words on pages are either jumbled, squashed or jumping all over the page. His class notes, his teacher describes as incomprehensible. On the occasions he writes a ‘comprehensible’ sentence it takes ages. Mr. Mark didn’t seem to understand that wearing corrective glasses didn’t make the words any comprehensible.

Biodun exited the meeting pumped with ideas. His notes of the meeting will help his analysis report. Psyched, he rushes to the supervisor’s office, only to be screamed at for the umpteenth time that his work is riddled with errors.

ADVERTISEMENT

Although successful in her Joint Administration and Matriculation Board (JAMB), Reggie won’t be going to university. “Honey, I don’t think you will do very well in an environment where writing and reading is essential. You struggle with both, and I don’t think the lecturers care enough to give you the special attention you need. Don’t worry, we will find you a fulfilling vocation.” “So, what happens to school? I want to go to university.” “We will see,” says her mother.

Have you found yourself or your loved one in such circumstances? What do these people have in common? No, they are not mentally challenged neither are they stupid, unable to apply themselves, nor are they possessed as most Nigerians seem to think. They are simply dyslexic.

A dyslexic is one who suffers from dyslexia – a specific learning difficulty affecting reading, writing, and comprehension, that is either inherited or developed as a result of a traumatic impact on the part of the brain responsible for these abilities.

Dyslexia is so common that it is estimated that about 20 per cent of any population is dyslexic. “That is 1 in 5 persons. That would mean about 40 million Nigerians are dyslexic. That is a very large number,” says Dyslexia Professional, Educator and founder of Dyslexia Nigeria, Dr. Adrienne Tikolo.

If much of our population suffers the learning difficulty that is dyslexia, why isn’t there adequate awareness on the subject?

For one thing, dyslexia, unlike being visually impaired or physically challenge which are all visible is a hidden difficulty. Second, general ignorance of the existence of dyslexia and misconceptions on what it is has resulted in unaddressed dyslexia. A dangerous situation for an individual and the society.

Unaddressed dyslexia, Dr. Tikolo said is a huge challenge that breeds frustration, anger and rouses bullying tendencies in dyslexics. For a society, it represents unrealized potentials resulting from school dropouts and snuffed dreams.

“There is a lot of statistics out there about many dyslexics being prisoners simply out of frustration from not realizing their potentials. Some dyslexics fall into cognitive dearth – they don’t want to learn; they lose motivation and fall into depression. Others who make it to university face much struggle that they fall victims to drugs and gangs,” she said.

How do we avoid a society riddled with lost potentials?

Early detection, Tikolo said is key. Because dyslexia is not curable early detection helps dyslexics manage the learning difficulty. Early identification of dyslexia in a child informs the dyslexia professional or assessor of the level of impact and the intervention approach to deploy.

“No two dyslexics are exactly the same. They struggle with different degrees, either with phonological awareness, spelling or with processing speed or they struggle with memory to different degrees. It is what signs of dyslexia you depict that informs the intervention applied,” Tikolo said.

Stressing that dyslexia is not a medical condition, Tikolo said diagnosis which takes three to five hours comprises of a range of series of educational tests, such that are solely administered by professionals. In cases, where screening tests (which can last several minutes) are conducted for grade 1 children to determine if they are dyslexic, mistakes could arise in the screener showing the child as not dyslexic when they are. Hence, diagnosis by a Certified Dyslexia Professional or screening tests by trained assessors is emphasized.

In a society like Nigeria, where dyslexia professionals are few to non-existent, with a teeming number of the population unaware they are living with a learning challenge, the easiest form of intervention Tikolo said is the training of teachers on the identification of dyslexia.

Teachers, she argued are more likely to acknowledge the existence of dyslexia because they have encountered it in their classrooms. “About 6 out of 35 pupils in a classroom have dyslexia.”

Unfortunately, Tikolo said these frontliners in the early identification of dyslexia have little knowledge or training on any of the many existing learning difficulties, more less on dyslexia in particular.

“If we have trained teachers, if we ensure that teachers training colleges have dyslexia identification and things like that in their curriculum it will help. It is these same people that will be there the first time the child is showing the struggles, and if they can’t recognize it, and what caused it, they will walk past it. That will make child to drop through the cracks.”

Next level of early intervention, is the massive or universal screening of grade 1 pupils. Screening all grade 1 pupils will help identify those depicting early signs of dyslexia and ensure early intervention.

Just as it is a law to conduct some cognitive tests and health screenings for a child in school, Tikolo believes government legislation on compulsory assessment of pupils for detection of dyslexia should be made to ensure schools adherence.

“If there is a law that says for your continuing professional development, teachers would need X hours of training on dyslexia intervention and identification, maybe annually before they are promoted, it would compel teachers and schools to do the screening.”

“With pre-teacher, post-teaching educational trainings, on-the-job trainings in addition to, massive screening testing, she continues, “we can catch more dyslexics early, of which about 80 per cent of them can be taught in mainstream schools.”

All hope is not lost yet for adult dyslexics who have dropped out of school, or living with unfulfilled potentials?

They begin with a diagnostic screening to determine their dyslexic status, the level of dyslexia or signs they exhibit, and through the diagnosis design a support intervention that will enable them thrive anywhere.

To ensure a dyslexic-friendly environment in workspaces and institutions of learning, awareness is crucial. Besides assessment of employees, organizations as a rule, she suggests, can bring in assistive technology such as installation of text-to-speech and speech-to-text, and spell-checker softwares to help dyslexics with poor reading or spelling skills.

Those with poor memory or processing difficulty can be provided with recorders to record meeting to boost their analytical skills.

Same goes in institutions of higher learning and the creative industry. While dyslexics have no need to wear a sign that says they are dyslexic, in cases where a pupil or student is diagnosed with dyslexia, the parents or student have no choice but to tell the teachers or lecturers for the necessary environment to be created. These could be in form of additional time given to dyslexic students during exams.

“Schools do not recognize dyslexia because they do not know about it. With good diagnostic assessment result, some schools will be more open to support.”

Dyslexics, she said, are highly intelligent, particularly creative and thrive as actors, actresses, dancers and inventors.

Dyslexics who have difficulty in reading or writing, can study the arts in mainstream schools. With the use of speech-to-text and text-to-speech technologies they can master their lines/scripts for a play, or learn a text. Same technology also comes in handy for creatives who choose the route of apprenticeship.

Tikolo further noted that there are other forms of art that barely requires reading and writing such as dancing, sculpting etc. “A lot of creatives are dyslexic, but the problem is that they don’t know the signs. They didn’t know that all this time they had been struggling with dyslexia.”

Highlighting resilience and the ability to think beyond boxes as particular strengths of dyslexics, Tikolo said these skills ensure their relevancy in any space. While they are not required to share information on their dyslexia status, dyslexics with an understanding of the struggle it entails, can decide to become advocates and support the cause.

Dyslexia Nigeria’s Go Red Campaign in partnership with Success With Dyslexia is aimed at creating basic awareness of the existence of dyslexia. The campaign appropriated the colour red, a scary colour for dyslexics which represents wrong answers and underlined words marked with the red bic, to enlighten Nigerians about dyslexia.