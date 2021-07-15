No fewer than 80 teams have begun title chase for the maiden edition of the Prof. Suileman Elias Bogoro Peace and Unity Football Tournament in Bauchi State.

The 80 teams which is drawn from the 20 local government areas of the state are grouped in three zones namely Katagum, Central and Bauchi.

The tournament is organised by the Bauchi State Football Associations (BAFA) and sponsored by the state FA Chairman Patrick Pascal, MON.

Pascal while speaking to the newsmen ahead of the ceremony kickoff on Salah Day said the competition was put together to promote peace and unity among the people and also to honour Professor Bogoro’s for his great contribution towards the youth and sports in the north east state.

“We all know that sports is a unifying factor in the modern day society, that’s why we are putting this tournament together to preach peace and unity among ourselves despite the security challenges the region is facing.

“Also Prof. Bogoro has done a lot in Bauchi state as regards education and youth empowerment. Above all, a man who preaches about peace and Unity among the people in Bauchi state and the nation at large. This is our own way of appreciating what he has done and what he will still do in the future”.

Pascal who also doubles as the Super Eagles team Coordinator, said “The tournament has started in Katagum and Central zone, while the hostilities will take centre stage in the Bauchi zone on Salah”.

The competition is expected to last for two months as winners and runners ups are expected to smile home with mouthwatering prizes.