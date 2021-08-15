The President of Association of Senior Staff of Banks, Insurance and Financial Institution (ASSBIFI), Comrade Oyinkan Olasanoye has decried increasing level of casualisation in Nigeria banks, saying 80 per cent workers in Nigerian banks are casual staff.

She stated this while speaking with the Labour Writers Association of Nigeria (LAWAN), saying ASSBIFI is worried by policy summersault that is making the industry vulnerable to frauds.

Olasanoye noted that casual staff are responsible for most fraudulent activities in banks because of frustration.

She also disclosed that the sector lost about 15 members to COVID-19 pandemic, adding that about 7, 800 people who contacted the virus recovered from it.

“We lost about 15 members to COVID-19. There were about 7,800 that recovered from the pandemic. They were affected by mutilated naira notes. So, people should be more careful in giving out information to strange callers. No genuine bank staff will call you “dear customer”, rather, they will call you by your name.”

According to her, most of them are not experienced enough because they go through training in just a few weeks whereby they are not well grounded experientially.

Warning Nigerians against falling prey to quick money making activities she said most of those casual workers due to frustration as they are not well paid by their employers.

She blamed employers in the industry for concentrating too much on profits at the detriment of conducive services to their customers.

“These are some of the policies we are fighting because workers, especially casual workers, are being marginalised of benefits of better working conditions,” she said.