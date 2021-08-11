ADVERTISEMENT

An 80-years-old ex-service man, Nathaniel Reuben Tom-Isele, will lead over 950 runners on a 8 kilometer Brass-Nembe Unity Marathon race scheduled for Augusts 13 and sponsored by the member of the Federal House of Representatives representing Brass/Nembe Federal Constituency, Hon. Israel Sunny-Goli.

Tom-Isele, who is an indigene of Okpoama in Brass Local Government council area, according to the organisers of the Marathon, has been medically cleared and certified fit to participate in a marathon targeted at discovering long distance runners of Bayelsa extraction.

The Chairman of the Organising Committee for the Unity Marathon, Chief Feliks Yeri, said the participants in the scheduled Saturday marathon have been medically cleared and the organizers are set to receive visitors and participants from Nembe and brass to compete.

According to him,” the hospitable people of Nembe-Brass are set and prepared. He said somebody from the approved communities from Nembe and Brass must identify the participants. The age is limitless. There is an 80-year ex-service man who was convinced not to participate but he refused and insisted he will participate. He is already training along the route of the marathon.” He said participants include 200 women and 700 men.

Yeri also assured participants that three medical doctors, nurses and auxiliary staff are on ground with well-equipped ambulances to take care of participants and also assured that security issues will be taken care of by security personnel and a local security group known as Action committee on security.

Also speaking, the Chairman of the Media/Publicity Committee, Elder Noel Dimi Inafa , the race is for both professionals and up-coming long distance runners from Brass and Nembe local government areas as well as non-indigenes domiciled in both Local Government Areas of the state.

On the cash prizes set by the organizers for the participants in the race, Elder Noel Dimi Inafa said the male marathoners’ winner is expected to get N.5Million. While 2nd Position will get N 350,000 and 3rd Position get N 150,000 respectively.

The First Female marathoner is expected to get N.3million. The 2nd Position goes home with N 200,000 and third position gets N 100,000. Fabulous consolation prizes from 4th – 10th Position of both categories.