BY OLAWALE AYENI, Abuja

The much anticipated 20th National Sports Festival tagged ‘Edo 2020 Games’ slated for Benin,EdoState,will goaheadas planned from April 2 to 14, 2021 with 8,000 athletes, the minister of youth and sports development, Sunday Dare, has said.

Speaking in Benin City on Friday after a meeting with Governor Godwin Obaseki, Dare announced that President Muhammadu Buhari would declare the 2020 edition open on April 6.

“On April 6, the official opening of the festival by Mr President would take place. But beyond that, we are also working closely with the PTF, NCDC and others to ensure that the necessary support we need in terms of vaccination of athletes and test kits will be available.

“We are also toning down the number of athletes that would be participating from 14,000 to 8,000. I must thank the governor and his deputy for taking the lead on this.”

On accommodation of athletes, he said, “We have been able to get the University of Benin to host our athletes. After meeting with Governor Godwin Obaseki and his deputy, Comrade Philip Shuaibu, we were reassured that we are on track to host a successful National Sports Festival. All obstacles have been cleared, we are ready for a great festival”.

“The event is coming at the most auspicious time when we are preparing for the Olympics. This is our local Olympics and we shall make the most of it. The president has given his nod for the festival to take place, there’s no going back.”

The festival originally billed for last year was postponed due to the outbreak of Covid-19. The February date was also moved due to paucity of funds.