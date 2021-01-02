Borno State governor, Prof. Babagana Umara Zulum was yesterday at headquarters of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) in Abuja to demand food supplies to 800,000 internally displaced persons in critical need across 11 towns in Borno.

Zulum in a letter, informed NEMA’s director-general, AVM Muhammadu Alhaji Mohammed (rtd) that IDPs in Monguno, Bama, Damboa, Gwoza, Dikwa, Gamboru, Ngala, Damasak, Banki, Pulka and Gajiram currently needed urgent access to food supplies despite sustained efforts by the state government, which combines humanitarian challenges with addressing other provision basic needs across the state.

ADVERTISEMENT

The governor, however, acknowledged interventions made by NEMA, the Northeast Development Commission and far-reaching efforts by the Nigerian Customs Service following Presidentia l directive two years ago, that food seizures be used for humanitarian support in crises areas.

Zulum noted that food interventions had to be sustained because whereas the majority of IDPs rely on agriculture as means of livelihood, substantial portions of them cannot access their farmlands due to insurgents.