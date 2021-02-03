By JONATHAN NDA- ISAIAH |

Governors under the auspices of the Nigerian Governors Forum (NGF) have disclosed that 80million doses of coronavirus vaccines would be available in 2021 to cover 40 per cent of the population.

Chairman of the NGF and Ekiti State governor, Dr Kayode Fayemi disclosed this in his remarks at Chatham House Event, London, UK titled, “The role of Nigeria’s State Governments In Recovery: Responses To COVID-19 Linked Challenges.”

He also reeled out statistics on how the government is fighting the pandemic.

According to him, the governors would use public – private partnerships to procure the vaccines.

He said, “We expect about 80m doses of vaccines would be available in 2021 to cover 40% of the population, while another 60m doses is being planned for 2022.

“Beyond government’s procurement of vaccines, we at the NGF are also strong proponents of the utilisation of public-private partnerships in vaccines procurement as a means of closing the gap between what is available and what is necessary to achieve herd immunity.

“As we already know, vaccines themselves are not cost effective, but rather immunisation is. To ensure people are immunised, State Governments have a role to play in supporting the logistics and ensuring people get the vaccines.

“Using the Vaccines Readiness Assessment Tool (ViRAT), I have encouraged my colleagues to revisit and strengthen their vaccines cold chain and logistics, step up demand creation and communication and map out priority persons to receive vaccines amongst other things.”

Fayemi further said plans must also be comprehensive enough to address other areas that could create a logistical nightmare such as storing vaccines, reaching out and ensuring people come back to receive their second doses.

He said the governors have considerable experience on this, having handled polio vaccination, which actually led to the eradication of wild polio virus in Nigeria.

On the economic front, he said the governors major priority is to secure livelihoods.

“National monetary and fiscal policy reforms must align to support improvements in household income. Working with the Federal Government, a number of employment creation programmes have been created and currently being implemented.”

“The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has played an important role here and we must commend them.

“Intervention funds have been made available with interest rates below inflation, in the hope that we can stimulate growth of small and medium scale businesses. Similarly, institutions such as the Bank of Industry and Bank of Agriculture have also given moratoriums on existing loans to ease the burden of payment,” he added.