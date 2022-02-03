National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) has revealed that Nigeria’s rising population is partly orchestrated by the discovery that the majority of women do not make use of contraceptives to prevent unwanted pregnancies.

On the use of contraceptives among women of childbearing ages, it was discovered that most married women (83.4 per cent) were not using any contraceptive method to prevent unwanted pregnancy.

The data by the statistics office shows that Yobe state had the highest proportion (98.1 per cent) of women who are married without using any contraceptive methods while Lagos state had the least (50.6 per cent).

The data that was obtained by this newspaper yesterday also showed that Nigeria recorded a new birth rate up to 18,469,336 million between 2017 and 2019.

In detail, the total national birth registrations for 2017 was 5,053,785, while that of 2018 was 6,581,214 and in 2019 it was 6,834,337.

At the State level, the table shows that in 2017, Kano State had the highest registered live births in the country with 415,598, while in 2018 and 2019, Borno State recorded the highest in the country with 863,592, and 879,524 respectively.

The total registered live birth by geo-political zones shows that South West recorded 23.6 percent in 2017, North West had 29.7 percent in 2018 and North East had 29.1 percent in 2019 as the highest. South-South zone had the least proportion of registered live births with 4.07 percent in 2017, 2.7 percent in 2018, and 3.5 percent in 2019.

Information derived from the Nigeria population shows that the majority of the population lies between ages 0–14, depicting a young population with high fertility and dependency rates.

The information is contained in the 2020 report of the NBS titled: 2020 Demographic Statistics Bulletin.

The demographic bulletin provides information on some population-related issues in the country. This information helps policymakers and researchers in making evidence-based decisions.

NBS said the data was collected through secondary sources. Templates on selected demographic issues were lodged to relevant States and federal ministries, departments and agencies by NBS staff and were later retrieved, it stated.