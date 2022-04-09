Governor Chukwuma Soludo of Anambra State yesterday said no fewer than 85 per cent of criminals arrested for destabilising the state were from a sister state.

He said while the criminals so far arrested at different parts of the state were from a particular state in the South East, the remaining 15 per cent hailed from others states from the region.

He spoke during an assessment tour of the burnt Aguata local government area secretariat in Ekwulobia.

Though the governor failed to name the said states, his associates and close observers believe he was referring to the neighboring Imo State where the Eastern Security Network has its operational headquarters.

Communities such as Lilu, ihiala, Orsumogu, Uli and a few others in Aguta share boundaries with some of the areas affected by the IPOB crisis in Imo State.

The governor who pointed out that the armed criminals had successfully operated in the area as kidnappers and rapists among other crimes, regretted that the criminals activities had been ongoing specifically in Aguluezechukwu and Ogboji communities.

He said recently, security operatives in the state clamped down on them and in the process of fleeing, they set Aguata LGA headquarters ablaze.

Speaking further on his stance on offering amnesty to those in the bush, Soludo said the window was to enable outright rehabilitation and make them become useful to the society.

Soludo warned that those who refuse the offer would face the full wrath of the law as they cannot be left to continue to intimidate innocent citizens.

He said from the clap down, items such as the register of kidnapped victims, weapons, charms, among other weapons were recovered from their now abandoned camps.

The governor assured the people that peace and stability would return to Anambra and the South East generally.

“Anybody in the bush is a criminal and will be treated as such. We will come after criminals because the people’s power must triumph.

“We must create a liveable and prosperous homeland where peace, security and progress must thrive,” he said.