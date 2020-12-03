By Hussaini Hammangabdo, Yola

No fewer than 89.7 percent of public primary schools in Numan local government area (LGA) of Adamawa state lacked the framework designed for child protection, exposing pupils to many form of security threats during school hours.

A survey by Rule of Law and Empowerment Initiative, showed that 86.4 % of schools assessed, were not fenced while 13.6% were fenced.

The assessment conducted in 52 primary schools, 32 primary health care centres in 27 communities, revealed that, 93.9% of the schools do not have security guard, while 6.1 % have security guards at the gate.

The organization, known as Partners West Africa Nigeria (PWAN), further said from the report, it can be deduced that security is not a major priority in the council, considering the vulnerability of the state to insurgency.

Nkem Okereke, Program Assistant, during the release of scorecards on the council on Thursday in Numan, observed that pupils in schools are regarded as the responsibility of the teachers, since they are being cared for by them.

The assessment indicates 100% of the schools assessed do not have safety measure put in place for protection of children.

According to them, teachers training for improved education is imperative as the study identified 26.3% of teachers had B.Sc, 7.9% HND, 23.7 % NCE and 39.5% OND, while others have certificate not specified.

Okereke recommended proper registration of teachers with TRCN and training to improve quality of learning.

The council was advised to collaborate with ministry of works and housing to renovate and maintain existing PHCs structure.

Teachers at the workshop, lamented lack of promotion in the past 14 years, yearly increment and leave grant, welfare of primary school teachers and dilapidated structures as challenges in the education system in the state.

Pastor, Foredan Nagaptiya, Secretary to Numan LGA said that government is going to study the survey and adopt it with a view to improving on the gaps.

The survey was conducted in thematic areas of education, health, security and socio-economic welfare.

The 2021 budget presentation by Governor Ahmadu Fintiri had prioritized the education sector to effectively sustain the free education in the state.