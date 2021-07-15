Immediate-past senate president Bukola Saraki has expressed dismay over the claim by the Presidency that it tried to make the 8th Senate organise a security summit without success.

In a reaction yesterday to a statement credited to President Muhammadu Buhari by his media aide, Mr Femi Adesina, that “he (Buhari) tried very hard to get the 8th (National) Assembly to do same (organise a security summit) for the sake of the country “and “I didn’t succeed much. But time has proved me right.”

Saraki in his reaction said a security summit was organised by the ad-hoc committee of the 8th Senate on the “Review of the Security Infrastructure headed by incumbent Senate President, Dr Ahmed Lawan who was then Senate Leader.”

Saraki said the summit was held at the Nigerian Air Force Conference Centre, Kado, Abuja and was declared open by the incumbent Vice President Yemi Osinbajo.

He said the leadership of the armed forces and other security agencies attended the closed-door deliberations.

Buhari was said to have made the claim on Tuesday when he received the report of the National Security Summit held on May 26, 2021 by the 9th House of Representatives from the Speaker Hon Femi Gbajabiamila.

Saraki said: “On a matter as sensitive and important in the scale of constitutional responsibilities of the legislature like security, it will be irresponsible of us not to state the true situation concerning the claim by the Presidency. We need to inform the general public that the 8th Senate, without any prompting from the Presidency, organised a well-attended two-day security summit on February 8 and 12, 2018.

“After the report of the summit was adopted by the Senate in the chamber, the 20-point recommendation was officially forwarded to the President for consideration and necessary action,” he said.